MP Election 2023: Shivraj Boasts 'Public Faith' In Double Engine Govt; Kamal Nath Vows To Remove 'Hijackers Of Democracy'

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (left) and Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only a few hours after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for assembly polls in five states-- including Madhya Pradesh on Monday, both the potential contenders for the chief minister’s post of the central state-- incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress’ Kamal Nath showed confidence in forming government.

While Chouhan claimed that the people of the state have full faith in BJP’s double engine government, the state Congress chief said that "hijackers of democracy" will be taught a lesson on November 17 and truth will be restored.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), CM Chouhan wrote, “The election date has been announced. BJP has been continuously receiving love from the people of Madhya Pradesh and once again it has to maintain the pace of development.”

“Madhya Pradesh has faith in the double engine government. The voters of the state are aware and know that Madhya Pradesh can be taken on the path of development only with the help of lotus (BJP’s election symbol), so this time Diwali will be of lotus (Is baar ki Diwali Kamal wali),” he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Restore the rule of truth'

On the other hand, Kamal Nath wrote, “The date for which the respected people of Madhya Pradesh were waiting for the last many years has been formally announced today. Voting is in Madhya Pradesh on 17th November. This will be a day to teach a lesson to those who hijack democracy and restore the rule of truth.”

He further wrote, “I request the Congress workers and all the people of Madhya Pradesh to prepare for the elections keeping in mind the development and future of the state and pave the way for the creation of a new Madhya Pradesh by pressing fingers at the right place at the right time. . On December 3, the victory of the people's government in Madhya Pradesh will be sealed.”

Counting on December 3

Notably, setting the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls semi-finals, the Election Commission on Monday said that Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls on different days from November 7-30 and votes will be counted for the five states on December 3.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)