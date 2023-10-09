 Madhya Pradesh To Vote On Nov 17, Chhattisgarh Polling In 2 Phases; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh To Vote On Nov 17, Chhattisgarh Polling In 2 Phases; Check Details

Madhya Pradesh To Vote On Nov 17, Chhattisgarh Polling In 2 Phases; Check Details

MP Will Elect Legislators From 230 Seats, Chhattisgarh From 90 Seats.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Elections will be held in a single phase on November 17 while Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, announced the Election Commission Of India on Monday. Vote counting in both the states will be held on December 3. Total number of voters stand at 2.03 crore in Chhattisgarh and 5.6 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar said, "The Commission visited all 5 poll-bound states and had a detailed discussion with the central agencies responsible for election preparation like-- police, Income-Tax, RFP, GRP, Narcotics and more. "

He further requested public, especially youths, to cast their vote.

Read Also
Lotus Is Our Face In Every Election: Union Minister Goyal On BJP's Chief Ministerial Face In...
article-image

Toe-To-Toe Race In MP

The central state will vote to elect legislators from 230 assembly seats. In 2018 assembly elections, Congress won 114 seats-- just 2 short of the majority mark, BJP trailed behind with 109 seats. With the help of independent MLAs, the grand old party was able to form the government to end the 15-year rule by BJP. However, in March 2020, Scindia faction joined hands with the BJP and toppled the Nath-govt.

Read Also
MP Is No 1 In Crime Against Women & Tribals: Kamal Nath
article-image

Singh Deo Hopeful Of Another Term In Chhattisgarh

On the other hand, in Chhattisgarh, of 90 seats, Congress won 68 to throw Raman Singh-govt out of power.

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo said that he his hopeful of winning another 5-year term. In an interview to ANI, he said, "We focussed on important issues for the public. Congress government in the state has successfully controlled Naxalism in the last five years."

Read Also
Overheard In Bhopal: About Tug Of War, Clerical Error, Lost Enthusiasm & Others
article-image

Apart from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, elections will be held in Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.

Voting from home option will be available for people aged above 80 years and specially-abled category.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: With Eyes On Vindhya, Rahul Gandhi To Address Public In Shahdol Tomorrow

MP Elections 2023: With Eyes On Vindhya, Rahul Gandhi To Address Public In Shahdol Tomorrow

'There Is Infighting In Congress,' Says MP CM Chouhan

'There Is Infighting In Congress,' Says MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Know Dates, Number Of Voters & More

Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Know Dates, Number Of Voters & More

MP Weather Update: Mercury To Start Dropping In Next 5 Days As Winters Knock From October 15

MP Weather Update: Mercury To Start Dropping In Next 5 Days As Winters Knock From October 15

MP Election 2023: BJP Fields Sitting Ministers From Home Constituencies In 4th List; Shivraj To...

MP Election 2023: BJP Fields Sitting Ministers From Home Constituencies In 4th List; Shivraj To...