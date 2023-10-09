Madhya Pradesh To Vote On Nov 17, Chhattisgarh Polling In 2 Phases; Check Details

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Elections will be held in a single phase on November 17 while Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, announced the Election Commission Of India on Monday. Vote counting in both the states will be held on December 3. Total number of voters stand at 2.03 crore in Chhattisgarh and 5.6 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar said, "The Commission visited all 5 poll-bound states and had a detailed discussion with the central agencies responsible for election preparation like-- police, Income-Tax, RFP, GRP, Narcotics and more. "

He further requested public, especially youths, to cast their vote.

Toe-To-Toe Race In MP

The central state will vote to elect legislators from 230 assembly seats. In 2018 assembly elections, Congress won 114 seats-- just 2 short of the majority mark, BJP trailed behind with 109 seats. With the help of independent MLAs, the grand old party was able to form the government to end the 15-year rule by BJP. However, in March 2020, Scindia faction joined hands with the BJP and toppled the Nath-govt.

Singh Deo Hopeful Of Another Term In Chhattisgarh

On the other hand, in Chhattisgarh, of 90 seats, Congress won 68 to throw Raman Singh-govt out of power.

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo said that he his hopeful of winning another 5-year term. In an interview to ANI, he said, "We focussed on important issues for the public. Congress government in the state has successfully controlled Naxalism in the last five years."

Apart from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, elections will be held in Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.

Voting from home option will be available for people aged above 80 years and specially-abled category.

