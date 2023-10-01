MP Is No 1 In Crime Against Women & Tribals: Kamal Nath

Former CM Kamal Nath |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Saturday said the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Ujjain has brought disgrace to the state.

“Many such incidents are taking place in the state every day but they go unreported in the state. Madhya Pradesh is No.1 in crime against women, violence against tribals, and corruption,” he said adding “They (BJP government) have made Madhya Pradesh a 'chaupat pradesh', 'ghotala pradesh, and bhrasht pradesh.”

Nath was talking to media after meeting the doctors at MTH Hospital, where the Ujjain rape victim is undergoing treatment.

"Doctors told me that the girl's condition is stable post-surgery. Her condition is improving. However, she is still disturbed mentally. Therefore, a psychiatrist has been appointed for her. The heinous crime against the 12-year-old girl has brought disgrace to the state,” he said.

Nath said the Congress will provide all possible help to the family of the girl and the party is also ready to make arrangements to send her to a big hospital in Delhi for better treatment. But according to him, the doctors treating the girl are of the view that as her health is improving, there is no need to send her to a hospital in another city.

RaGa comes to Indore on transit

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came to Indore on Saturday on a transit visit. He had come to Indore Airport on a flight and later left for Shajapur, to address a public meeting, in a chopper along with Kamal Nath and other Congress leaders.

Gandhi was welcomed by city Congress president Surjeet Singh Chaddha, MLA Vishal Patel, Sadashiv Yadav, Nilabh Shukla, Vinay Bakliwal and others.