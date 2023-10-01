Succesful Metro Train Trial Run Held: Everything Will Be Done To Ensure Indore Becomes A Metropolitan City, Says CM

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared that he will ensure that Indore gets all the development projects necessary for it to become a metropolitan city.

“All efforts will be made to make Indore a metropolitan city,” the CM said.

He said this while addressing a large gathering assembled to mark the trial run of the Indore Metro here on Saturday.

Praising the Metro Rail Corporation, the CM said that the previous government had put the work on halt, but we started it on a war footing. The 6.3 km work was completed in 484 days. Electrification of the track was done in 18 days. Coaches were made in 5 months. I congratulate the entire Metro team.

“The Metro work could have been completed a year ago, but the Congress government had stopped it. The Metro won’t be confined to Indore. It is our resolve that in Simhastha 2028, people will go to Ujjain by Metro to have darshan of Mahakal,” CM promised.

“The Metro will make travel easy, safe, convenient and cheap. It is a beautiful ride and sustainable too,” CM added.

CM said to ensure Indore grows at a faster pace its surrounding areas would be brought under a metropolitan authority.

Earlier, MP Shankar Lalwani said, “This is the same Indore where tempos used to run two decades ago. There was so much pollution that people had to cover their faces while moving on the streets and a white shirt became all dirty after one wear.”

MP Lalwani put up several demands before the CM Shivraj which included setting up GST Tribunal in Indore, connecting the Metro from Indore to Pithampur and Ujjain, and declaring Indore as a metropolitan city.

CM RIDES IN METRO

Before boarding the Metro train during the trial run, the Chief Minister performed a small puja at the Gandhi Nagar Station. He also reached the pilot cabin and looked at the instruments.

The entire Gandhi Nagar station had been decked up with flowers. There was a lot of excitement among the people to see the Metro train running on the track.

METRO WORK PROGRESS

Even though the work of Metro Rail has been going on day and night for the last six months, the work in three out of five stations is still incomplete, and it may take six months to complete. As it is not feasible to get passengers for the 5.9km stretch that is ready, the Metro officials are trying to complete the 17.5 km stretch between Gandhi Nagar to Robot Square.

Woman refuses to get down from Metro train

A visibly excited woman refused to get down from the Metro train at the Super Corridor station after the train was opened to the public for a brief period after the trial run. The woman pleaded with the police and officials to allow her to sit inside the train, but once inside, she refused to get down. She said she desperately wanted to ride the Metro and had come to the Gandhi Nagar station at noon and it took her over four hours to reach the Metro train due to high security. The policemen somehow persuaded her to get down.