Indore: Shivraj Inaugurates College In Nanda Nagar

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated Maa Kanakeshwari Devi Government College in Nanda Nagar. On this occasion, he also inaugurated many development works in the field of education. Addressing the programme, the CM said that many schemes are being implemented by the state government to promote girl-education. Children are being provided with facilities so that they can get educated and make progress. Scooties and laptops are also being distributed to children.

The fees of children for higher technical education, medical education and other professional courses will be borne by the state government under the Mukhyamantri Sikho Kamao Yojana. The scheme has been started to make educated children skilled and to connect them with employment.

Addressing the programme, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said that a plan has been made to open colleges in all Assembly segments and its implementation has been started. This is the first such college to be inaugurated under this scheme. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Indore is progressing in every field. Indore has now also become a smart city. Chouhan also inaugurated three development works worth Rs 10 crore in a programme organised in Nanda Nagar.

In another programme, Chouhan inaugurated a Prakalp Sushruta hospital operated by Red Cross Society on Saturday for treatment of sickle cell and thalassemia and dialysis. He also inaugurated NE smart class for disabled people. He also distributed retrofitted scooties to 161 disabled people and laptops to 89 disabled people. The Nutrition Kit was also distributed to 2,500 children.

In his address, the CM said, ”Now every needy disabled person in the state will be given retrofitted scooty. To serve the poor and downtrodden is the greatest service to the God. The donors have always provided help in work related to the benefit of the society.” The hospital is constructed in an area of 16,000 square feet at a cost of Rs 2 crore. The hospital has 20 dialysis machines and wards for thalassemia and sickle cell. The blood transfusion and blood test is free for patients. The hospital has been constructed through money received through donations. The NE smart class will help blind students to learn reading, writing and typing with the help of Braille literacy equipment.

The programme was attended by water resource minister Tulsiram Silawat, tourism and cultural minister Usha Thakur, Kailash Vijayvargiya, MP Shankar Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLA Malini Gaur, collector Ilayaraja T, Dr Anil Bhandari and other officials.