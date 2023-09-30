Indore: Sinha To Talk On Awakening Of Society

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rakesh Sinha, BJP MP (Rajya Sabha) will deliver an address on the awakening of the society in the city on Saturday.

The programme is being organised under the aegis of Culture Promotion Trust. An ideological brainstorming session is being organised regarding the points of re-awakening of society and its working method. This is going to be the third event of Culture Promotion Trust. President of Culture Promotion Trust, Ashok Barjatya informed that we all are engaged in rebuilding the society at our level and some positive results have also started coming. He added that only through collective efforts we can reach our goal.

The keynote speaker of the session will be Rakesh Sinha. The programme is scheduled to be held on Saturday from 6:00 pm at Labh Mandapam Auditorium, near Abhay Prashal, Race Course Road. Social leaders, lawyers, engineers, doctors and various enlightened people of the society are being invited to the programme.

