Indore: 48 Notes Of ₹2,000 Found In Khajarna Donation Boxes

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Donation boxes at the Khajarana temple were opened after Anant Chaturdashi and currency notes were counted. The total money collected and counted came to Rs 35,10,000 said GS Mishra of Ganapti Mandir Prabhand Samiti.

Generally, the boxes are opened after five-six months but this time they were opened earlier to meet the deadline of submitting Rs 2,000 notes. The last date for which is September 30.

Until now 48 notes of Rs 2,000 have been found and hve been deposited in the bank, the counting is still going on. More pink notes could be found as some more donation boxes are yet to be opened.

