 Indore: 48 Notes Of ₹2,000 Found In Khajarna Donation Boxes
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 48 Notes Of ₹2,000 Found In Khajarna Donation Boxes

Indore: 48 Notes Of ₹2,000 Found In Khajarna Donation Boxes

Until now 48 notes of Rs 2,000 have been found and hve been deposited in the bank, the counting is still going on.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 01:45 AM IST
article-image
ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Donation boxes at the Khajarana temple were opened after Anant Chaturdashi and currency notes were counted. The total money collected and counted came to Rs 35,10,000 said GS Mishra of Ganapti Mandir Prabhand Samiti.

Generally, the boxes are opened after five-six months but this time they were opened earlier to meet the deadline of submitting Rs 2,000 notes. The last date for which is September 30.

Until now 48 notes of Rs 2,000 have been found and hve been deposited in the bank, the counting is still going on. More pink notes could be found as some more donation boxes are yet to be opened.Until now 48 notes of Rs 2,000 have been found and hve been deposited in the bank, the counting is still going on. More pink notes could be found as some more donation boxes are yet to be opened.

Read Also
Indore: 15-Year Wait Over! Metro Trial Run Today
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 48 Notes Of ₹2,000 Found In Khajarna Donation Boxes

Indore: 48 Notes Of ₹2,000 Found In Khajarna Donation Boxes

Indore: Traffic Diversion In Place For CM's Metro Programme

Indore: Traffic Diversion In Place For CM's Metro Programme

Indore: Youth Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances

Indore: Youth Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances

Indore: 15-Year Wait Over! Metro Trial Run Today

Indore: 15-Year Wait Over! Metro Trial Run Today

Indore: CM To Inaugurate IDA’s Swimming Pool Today

Indore: CM To Inaugurate IDA’s Swimming Pool Today