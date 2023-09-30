Indore: 15-Year Wait Over! Metro Trial Run Today

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a wait of 15 long years, the people of the city will finally witness the trail run of the Metro Train on Saturday.

During the trial run, the Metro Train is expected to run on the 6.3 km super priority corridor, which is part of the 16 km priority corridor from Gandhi Nagar to Radisson Square.

Though planning for a metro had been going on for the last decade and a half, the Metro project foundation stone was finally laid by former chief minister Kamal Nath on September 14, 2019.

Initially, the work started at a brisk pace, thanks to the coronavirus outbreak work was badly affected and by 2021, only 5 per cent of the targeted Indore Metro work was completed. In comparison, authorities in Bhopal Metro had managed to complete 25 per cent of the work.

However, by the end of 2021, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation fixed August 2023 as the deadline for the trial run. From then, the work of Metro sped up. In July 2022, the first segment launching of Indore Metro was completed.

Over the months the work on the Metro tracks and stations continued 24x7 and the authorities managed to complete it after a minor one-month delay.

Apart from the super-priority corridor, tenders for the corridor from Robot Square to Palasia are in the process of being allotted and soil testing work of the corridor on MG Road from Palasia to Regal Square is also going on.

The commercial run is expected by June 2024 on the priority corridor.