Indore: Dr Jyoti Bindal Honoured With Prestigious 'Charak Award' By Indian Medical Association

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a moment of great pride for the medical fraternity, Dr Jyoti Bindal has been selected for the prestigious Charak Award by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Madhya Pradesh State Branch, for the year 2024–25.

The announcement was made through an official communication from IMA State secretary Dr Pushpraj Bhatele, stating that the decision was taken unanimously by the Awards Committee.

The award will be formally presented during the 67th Annual Medical Conference of IMA MP State Branch to be held at Balaghat on October 4 and 5, 2025.

Expressing her gratitude, Dr Bindal said, “I feel blessed to receive the highest award in IMA the Charak Award for the year 2025. This honour is even more historical and emotional for me because my father, Prof. Dr VK Agarwal, was also honoured with the same Charak Award earlier. To be able to follow in his footsteps and uphold his legacy is truly humbling.”

The Charak Award is considered one of the most prestigious recognitions given by the Indian Medical Association to individuals for their outstanding contribution to the field of medicine and healthcare.

Dr Bindal’s selection highlights her long-standing commitment, achievements, and leadership in the medical community. The upcoming ceremony in Balaghat will see the presence of senior doctors, dignitaries, and healthcare professionals from across the state.