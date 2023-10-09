Bhopal: Sunil Kumar Is BSNL Chief General Manager Of MP Telecom Circle

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sunil Kumar, the 1988 batch ITS officer, has assumed charge as Chief General Manager of Madhya Pradesh Telecom Circle of BSNL, here on Monday. Earlier, Sunil Kumar was Principal General Manager in Amritsar. Following his promotion, he has been posted as Chief General Manager of BSNL, Madhya Pradesh, Telecom Circle. Kumar said his priority would be to provide quality communication services in the state so that citizens continue to get uninterrupted internet, mobile and other communication services.

