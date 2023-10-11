 MP: 1 Dead As Gas Tanker Explodes In Narsinghpur
MP: 1 Dead As Gas Tanker Explodes In Narsinghpur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): One died as a gas tanker overturned and caught fire at Khapa turn near the border of Narsinghpur district and Seoni district.

The incident took place in the Mugwani police station area. The police are not going near the tanker now because it is flammable.

(More details awaited)

