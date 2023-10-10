Indore: Designated Officers To Grant Permission For Vehicles, Public Meetings, Processions, Helipads | Representative Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For granting permissions for vehicles, public meetings, processions, helipads and other things, competent officers have been fixed. For this year’s Assembly Elections various political parties have began to release the list of their candidates. Thus the campaign of candidates and leaders will start now.

The district administration has declared competent authorities to provide permission for vehicles, public meetings, processions, helipads and other works for election campaigning. Collector and district magistrate (DM) Dr Ilayaraja T have released orders in this regard.

As per the order, additional district magistrate (ADM), Indore, after consultation with the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and the concerned returning officer (RO) in the entire district and the returning officer under the Assembly constituency, will grant permission on the basis of recommendations of the concerned sub-divisional officer (SDO), police and the ACP. Following the model code of conduct of elections and various election-related rules, acts, provisions, instructions and restrictive orders issued by the district magistrate (DM), the above officers will ensure compliance of orders and complete formalities taking necessary action to issue permission in their respective areas.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)