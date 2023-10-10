Indore: 26-yr-old Raped Repeatedly, Woman Relative Too Involved  

Representative photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): New facts have come to light in the rape case of a 26-year-old tutor by one of her relatives reported on Sunday in the MG Road police station area. Police on Monday said that one of her female relatives was also involved in the case and the male relative, Sunil has forcibly taken all jewellery belonging to the victim, her mother and grandmother valued at Rs 20 lakh and keeps her money in his custody.

In the complaint lodged with the police, the victim said that some years back (2014) she had gone to attend a programme and was returning home on foot when Sunil came to her on a bike and offered to drop her home but instead of taking her home he took her to the house of a relative named Rani. Rani offered her a cold drink which was allegedly spiked and she became unconscious after drinking it. She alleged that Sunil raped her while she was unconscious.

Police said that Rani and Sunil made her obscene video and showed her the video when she regained consciousness and demanded that she present herself to them whenever called for or they would make her videos viral.

The victim alleged that he also took her to several hotels. The accused was pressuring her to have such relations with his brother also. When she refused to listen to him, he started defaming her by sharing her videos and photos.

The victim also alleged that the accused Sunil kept her ATM card and credit cards and has also taken a loan in her name a large portion of which remains unpaid.

