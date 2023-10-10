Indore: Youth Dies Playing Kabaddi | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old youth died on Monday due to cardiac arrest while playing kabaddi under Chandan Nagar police station area. The youth was playing kabaddi at a private college and he suddenly fell unconscious on the ground at around 1 pm. The deceased’s friend took him to Arihant Hospital for treatment. His cardiac condition was critical and he was admitted to the ICU.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Tejas Chaubey who was studying BBA at a private city college. Dr Rupesh Modi, who was doing treatment of Tejas, told Free Press that the doctors took ECG test of him which showed he had a cardiac arrest. They tried to save Tejas but he succumbed after two hours.

There is an increase in deaths of young people. The cause behind these is the increase in intake of junk food and having mainly a sedentary lifestyle. – Dr Rupesh Modi

When Free Press contacted Chandan Nagar police regarding this incident, they were clueless. The police did not have any information regarding the death of Tejas till the filing of this report.

