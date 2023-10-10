 ‘MCC’ BINDINGS: Jaya Kishori’s Katha In Indore Called Off
HomeIndore‘MCC’ BINDINGS: Jaya Kishori’s Katha In Indore Called Off

The event was originally scheduled to take place at Dalalbagh from October 10 to October 20.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Preacher Jaya Kishori's event has been cancelled due to the enforcement of model code of conduct (MCC) for elections on Monday. The event had been organised by the sitting MLA of Indore 1 seat, Sanjay Shukla. The event was originally scheduled to take place at Dalalbagh from October 10 to October 20.

Initially, the organiser encountered difficulties in obtaining permission from the police. However, the police finally granted permission for the katha with imposition of 19 conditions. One of the conditions stated that if the election code of conduct is implemented, the organiser will need to seek fresh permission from the concerned returning officer for the event.

