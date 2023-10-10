Indore: Congress Toes BJP’s Line To Reward Workers On Maximum Lead In Booths

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tit-for-tat move, Congress too announced a reward of Rs 51k to party workers of the booth from where they get maximum lead. Congress’s Indore Lok Sabha in-charge Vimal Shah announced the reward to motivate workers during a party activists’ meeting in Indore-I, organised by IMC’s leader of opposition (LoP) Chintu Choukse on Monday.

Notably, senior BJP leader and party’s candidate from Indore-I Kailash Vijayvargiya had announced to give a reward of Rs 51k to booth workers if Congress didn’t get any vote from the same in his constituency.

‘Congress has made the momentum in the state and party will form the government. People have decided to bring Congress back to power and to kick out corrupt BJP government. BJP had formed the government by unfair means but this time, Congress will increase the gap so that the BJP won’t be able to form the government in any way,’ Shah said. He asked party workers to give their best to get maximum lead at every booth.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Rajesh Choukse said that people of Indore-II have been cheated by the BJP during its 18-year tenure. Meanwhile, Chintu Choukse said that they are going door-to-door to deliver the message of change. ‘We have to tell every voter that this election is an election of change and in this election, along with the change of power in the state, there will be a change in the representative of the government in Indore-II’.

City Congress committee president Surjeet Singh Chaddha, acting president Golu Agnihotri and divisional spokesperson Amit Chourasiya were also present in the meeting.

