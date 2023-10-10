 Services Of Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express Extended, Check Details
Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 12:38 AM IST
article-image
Vande Bharat Express | Representative image/ ANI

Mumbai News: Starting October 9, 2023, the Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express will be permanently transformed into the 'Indore-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express,' connecting these major cities in Central India. The train will stop at Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, Itarasi, and Nagpur in both directions, ensuring seamless connectivity between these cities.

The journey will begin with an early departure from Indore at 06:10 am, reaching Nagpur at 2:30 pm. The return journey will start from Nagpur at 3:20 pm, arriving in Indore at 11:45 pm.

Train Schedule:

This Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week, excluding Sundays.

This extension marks the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the Central Railway region, enhancing connectivity and convenience for passengers. It joins other prominent Vande Bharat services of CR, including the CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express, CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express, CSMT-Madgaon Goa Vande Bharat Express, and Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express.

article-image

