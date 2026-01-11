MP News: Krishi Raths To Take Scientific Agriculture Techniques To Farmers’ Doorsteps In Jhabua | Fp Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): In line with the state government’s guidelines to observe 2026 as the ‘Farmer Welfare Year’, the Krishi Rath campaign was launched at the district-level, at Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Jhabua on Sunday.

The state-level launch was organized at Jamburi Maidan in Bhopal by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, while a live telecast of the programme was shown to farmers in Jhabua.

Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria flagged off the Krishi Raths at the district-level programme. It was informed that for a month starting Sunday, six Krishi Raths will visit three gram panchayats daily in each of the district’s six development blocks. Through a block-wise route plan, the campaign will cover all 375 gram panchayats of the district.

Addressing the gathering, Bhuria said the Krishi Raths will take modern and scientific agricultural techniques directly to farmers’ doorsteps. Farmers’ problems will be resolved on the spot and guidance on suitable summer crops will be provided to those with irrigation facilities. Special focus will also be given to women farmers.

District BJP president Bhanu Bhuria talked about e-token-based fertiliser distribution system, while district panchayat CEO Jitendra Singh stressed on-the-spot awareness of government schemes. Deputy Director Agriculture Nagin Singh Rawat said the campaign will establish direct dialogue between scientists and farmers. Public representatives, officers and a large number of farmers were present at the programme.