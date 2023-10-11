MP: NIA, ATS Conduct Raid In Bhopal's Khanugaon & Neemuch Against Banned PFI

National Investigation Agency | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting a series of raids in six states-- including Madhya Pradesh, against the Popular Front of India (PFI), which was banned last year under the anti-terror law, officials said on Wednesday.

The raids are being conducted in states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the official added.

In September 2022, the government imposed a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged terror activities

Sources added that the searches are conducted in Neemuch and Khanugaon of Bhopal. The ATS have also joined the operation in the state.

The NIA had taken over the case registered by Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna in July 2022 against PFI cadres for hatching a criminal conspiracy to create disturbance during the prime minister's visit, they said.