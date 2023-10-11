 MP: NIA, ATS Conduct Raid In Bhopal's Khanugaon & Neemuch Against Banned PFI
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: NIA, ATS Conduct Raid In Bhopal's Khanugaon & Neemuch Against Banned PFI

MP: NIA, ATS Conduct Raid In Bhopal's Khanugaon & Neemuch Against Banned PFI

The raids are being conducted in states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the official added.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
National Investigation Agency | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting a series of raids in six states-- including Madhya Pradesh, against the Popular Front of India (PFI), which was banned last year under the anti-terror law, officials said on Wednesday.

The raids are being conducted in states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the official added.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: 'Intehaa Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki'...Posts Eager BJP As Congress Continues Suspense On...
article-image

In September 2022, the government imposed a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged terror activities

Sources added that the searches are conducted in Neemuch and Khanugaon of Bhopal. The ATS have also joined the operation in the state.

The NIA had taken over the case registered by Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna in July 2022 against PFI cadres for hatching a criminal conspiracy to create disturbance during the prime minister's visit, they said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Chambal Express Way, Ken-Betwa Link Project Stuck Because Of MCC
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Crime: Shocking CCTV Footage Shows How Masked Men Murdered Gwalior Sarpanch In Broad Daylight

MP Crime: Shocking CCTV Footage Shows How Masked Men Murdered Gwalior Sarpanch In Broad Daylight

No Irregularities In 'Mahakal Lok', Making It An Issue Will Prove Counterproductive To Congress:...

No Irregularities In 'Mahakal Lok', Making It An Issue Will Prove Counterproductive To Congress:...

MP: VHP Asks Non-Hindus To Be Purified With Gangajal Before Entering Garba Pandals

MP: VHP Asks Non-Hindus To Be Purified With Gangajal Before Entering Garba Pandals

MP Weather Update: Absence Of Western Disturbance Turns October Hot Like April; Damoh Hottest At...

MP Weather Update: Absence Of Western Disturbance Turns October Hot Like April; Damoh Hottest At...

Bhopal: Home Min Narottam Mishra Calls Caste Census A Congress' Attempt To Divide Hindus

Bhopal: Home Min Narottam Mishra Calls Caste Census A Congress' Attempt To Divide Hindus