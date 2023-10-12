Indore: 'Unhappy' Teenage Girl Hangs Self

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A teenager unhappy with her life killed herself by hanging from the ceiling of her room in the Banganga police station area on Tuesday. According to police, Tannu Chauhan, 19, a resident of Sugandha Nagar was a student of B.Com and was doing part-time work in a private company’s accounts department. She has left behind a suicide note stating that she is taking such an extreme step as she cannot live a life as distressed as her mother’s life. She also apologised to her mother and said she herself was responsible for her suicide. She also requested her parents to donate her body organs. The police are investigating the matter.

Tannu’s father told that Tannu was good in studies and used to do her work on time. However, she used to think a lot and was recently mentally distressed. Tannu’s father works in a paint company and her mother is a cleanliness worker in a hospital. She also had a brother and sister.

In another incident, a 29-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in Chandan Nagar police station area on Tuesday. According to police, Shehzad Qureshi’s condition suddenly worsened and his family took him to the hospital. Shehzad succumbed at the hospital after vomiting blood. He was a resident of Diamond Palace and worked as a painter. Police believe that it is possible that Shehzad consumed some poisonous substances and have sent the body for autopsy. The reason for his death will be clear after the post-mortem report.

IMC employee commits suicide

A 47-year-old Indore Municipal Corporation employee committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place in Khajrana police station area on Tuesday. The cause behind his extreme step is unclear as he did not leave any suicide note.

According to information, Rajesh, a resident of Suraj Nagar, hanged himself from the ceiling at his place. He worked at the food department of IMC. The police have started an investigation and have conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

