 Indore: Seema Alawa Awarded Jangan Shyam Samman 
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan awarded Seema Alawa, additional deputy commissioner (Headquarters), with Jangan Shyam Samman 2022 on Friday. She was honoured with the award for her achievement and contribution in the field of tribal arts Pithora.

The Madhya Pradesh Government Tribal Affairs Department presents the national award Jangan Shyam Samman to encourage the tribal traditional arts in Madhya Pradesh. It is given to those who have done special work in this field, in the memory of the tribal artist Shri Jangan Singh Shyam.

The CM honoured Seema with a Samman Nidhi of 3 lakh rupees and a commendation plaque. Police commissioner Makrand Deouskar congratulated Seema for getting the national award. 

