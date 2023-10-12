MP: No HC Relief For Poll Aspirant Deputy Collector Nisha Bangre, Hearing Scheduled Next Week

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Poll-aspirant & Chhatarpur deputy collector Nisha Bangre-- who moved to the High Court citing the state government's unwillingness to accept her resignation, is yet to get any relief in the matter. The Madhya Pradesh High Court, while hearing her petition and the appeal of the MP government, has scheduled the case for next week.

The High Court has given instructions to the government to take a decision on Nisha Bangre's resignation and the charge sheet filed against her.

Speaking on the matter, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha accused the government of deliberately delaying the matter and said that, if needed, the matter will be taken to the Supreme Court.

Will go to Supreme Court: Tankha

“Model Code of Conduct is in force now so, on whose instructions is the government presenting the appeal? If a decision on the resignation is not taken within two days, we will present a complaint to the Election Commission on Monday. We are also ready to take the matter to the Supreme Court,” he added.

Nisha resigned on June 22

Notably, Nisha Bangre had resigned on June 22 after she was denied leave for her house inauguration. On Monday, Bangre took out a foot march from Amla of Betu district to Bhopal, demanding the government to accept her resignation as she wanted to contest polls.

When she reached Bhopal's Board Square to garland the statue of Dr Ambedkar, along with some Congress leaders, the police charged at her and allegedly beat her to force her into the police van. During this process, her clothes got torn.

Nisha got bail on Tuesday night.