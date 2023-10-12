 Madhya Pradesh Needs 'New Engine' And Not 'Double-Engine', Says Punjab CM Mann
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Needs 'New Engine' And Not 'Double-Engine', Says Punjab CM Mann

Madhya Pradesh Needs 'New Engine' And Not 'Double-Engine', Says Punjab CM Mann

The Kejriwal-led outfit has fielded Umesh Tripathi from the Mauganj assembly seat, Dileep Singh Guddu from Deotalab and Varun Ambedkar from Mangavan in Rewa district.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asserted Madhya Pradesh doesn't need a "double-engine" government, but a "new engine" in form of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for "pollution-free" and speedy development of the poll-bound state.

The AAP leader, while campaigning in the BJP-ruled state where assembly polls will be held on November 17, said the people of Delhi and Punjab, where his party is in power, have opted for a new "model" of development envisaged by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Madhya Pradesh got a double-engine (BJP in power in the state and also at the Centre) government, but the 'gadi' (vehicle) didn't move at all. Now, you don't need a double-engine, but a new engine. The Kejriwal engine was launched in the county. This engine does not spread pollution and it runs faster. The people of Delhi and Punjab have adopted this model," Mann said.

He was addressing a rally at Mauganj in Rewa district in support of AAP candidates contesting the polls.

Read Also
Bhopal: Employees On Poll Duty New Target For Cyber Crooks, 15 Plaints In 3 Days
article-image

The Kejriwal-led outfit has fielded Umesh Tripathi from the Mauganj assembly seat, Dileep Singh Guddu from Deotalab and Varun Ambedkar from Mangavan in Rewa district.

People of MP are left with just 37 days to elect

Mann said the people of Madhya Pradesh are left with just 37 days to elect a new government.

"This chance (election) comes once in five years and that, too, for nine hours (voting duration). I urge you to press the button on the 'jhadu' (broom) symbol to vote for AAP candidates to fulfil the dreams of your children and to save your state," he said.

He attacked the Congress and the BJP for their family-oriented politics and said in Punjab young men ('naye naye ladke') have become MLAs.

On the other hand, the Congress and the BJP do not offer tickets even for election of sarpanches (to young politicians) as the list of their own family members (aspiring for nomination) is very long, said the AAP leader.

The rally was also addressed by AAP general secretary (organization) Sandeep Pathak.

Madhya Pradesh will have a single-phase polling for the 230-member assembly.

Read Also
Bhopal: NIA Raids In Bhopal Including In 6 States In PFI Phulwari Sharif Case
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Furious Over Daughter’s Love Marriage, Man Opens Fire At Her In-Laws In Shivpuri

MP: Furious Over Daughter’s Love Marriage, Man Opens Fire At Her In-Laws In Shivpuri

Bhopal: 'Mama Never Disappoints Bhanjas', Says Shivraj After Young Misbah Requests Medical Help For...

Bhopal: 'Mama Never Disappoints Bhanjas', Says Shivraj After Young Misbah Requests Medical Help For...

MP Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Mentions Her Stark Resemblance To Indira Gandhi In Mandla,...

MP Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Mentions Her Stark Resemblance To Indira Gandhi In Mandla,...

MP: ‘Jail Bharo Movement’ To Be Held By Gurjar Community In Gwalior

MP: ‘Jail Bharo Movement’ To Be Held By Gurjar Community In Gwalior

MP Elections 2023: Congress Promises Cow Dung Purchase Scheme In MP If Voted To Power

MP Elections 2023: Congress Promises Cow Dung Purchase Scheme In MP If Voted To Power