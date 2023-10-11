Bhopal: NIA Raids In Bhopal Including In 6 States In PFI Phulwari Sharif Case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out search operations at 20 different locations in six states in connection with a case linked to Bihar's Phulwari Sharif terror conspiracy, on Wednesday.

These operations were part of an ongoing investigation into cases linked with the PFI and their involvement in unlawful and anti-national activities.

In Bhopal, searches were carried out done in Khanugaon area at a house, where an elderly man and his son live. The team reached their house and lay siege of the area at 3.30 am on Wednesday. As soon as the doors were opened, the team entered the house and searched every portion of the house.

The police also interrogated both the father and son duo for over seven hours and later they left the house.

During the searches (in all 20 premises), a substantial cache of crucial evidence in the ongoing case was found, said the NIA, adding "This evidence includes various digital devices such as laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, pen drives, and hard discs." "Furthermore, incriminating documents have been recovered during the operations," the NIA also said.

Additionally, the agency further said, a significant amount of Indian currency of Rs 8.5 lakh has been seized in connection with the instant case.

According to official sources, these searches were carried out at the premises in Fazalpur, Shaheen Bagh, Okhla, and Chandni Chowk in Delhi, Bhopal, Thane and Mumbai in Maharashtra, Tonk and Gangapur City districts in Rajasthan and in the regions of Lucknow, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur. Additionally, searches were also conducted in Madurai.