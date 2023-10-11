Bhopal: Hindu, Muslims, Sindhi Spiritual Leaders Hit Out At BMC For Not Removing Waste Materials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The spiritual leaders in Bhopal voiced their concern over delay in renovation work of hotel Taj Mahal. The spiritual leaders hold the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) responsible for this and said the carefree attitude of the corporation is uncalled for.

The leaders also vented ire at the BMC for not removing waste materials on regular basis from the vicinity of temple and masjid despite ongoing Swakchh Survekshan-2023 Mission.

“Our demand is justified. The garbage and waste materials should immediately be removed. And the BMC administration must ensure that they will act without further delay,” one of the leaders said.

Masjid committee secretary Mujahid Khan said, “Devotees of temples come to pay obeisance and Muslims come here to offer Namaj. If BMC administration does not ensure regular removal of dumped debris in front of religious places, we (Hindus, Sindhis, and Muslims) will obverse a sit-in protest. We have raised the issue many times before the BMC administration but nothing happened.”

