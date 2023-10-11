 Bhopal: Hindu, Muslims, Sindhi Spiritual Leaders Hit Out At BMC For Not Removing Waste Materials
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Hindu, Muslims, Sindhi Spiritual Leaders Hit Out At BMC For Not Removing Waste Materials

Bhopal: Hindu, Muslims, Sindhi Spiritual Leaders Hit Out At BMC For Not Removing Waste Materials

The spiritual leaders hold the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) responsible for this and said the carefree attitude of the corporation is uncalled for.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The spiritual leaders in Bhopal voiced their concern over delay in renovation work of hotel Taj Mahal. The spiritual leaders hold the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) responsible for this and said the carefree attitude of the corporation is uncalled for.

The leaders also vented ire at the BMC for not removing waste materials on regular basis from the vicinity of temple and masjid despite ongoing Swakchh Survekshan-2023 Mission.

“Our demand is justified. The garbage and waste materials should immediately be removed. And the BMC administration must ensure that they will act without further delay,” one of the leaders said.

Masjid committee secretary Mujahid Khan said, “Devotees of temples come to pay obeisance and Muslims come here to offer Namaj. If BMC administration does not ensure regular removal of dumped debris in front of religious places, we (Hindus, Sindhis, and Muslims) will obverse a sit-in protest. We have raised the issue many times before the BMC administration but nothing happened.”

Read Also
Bhopal: Home Min Narottam Mishra Calls Caste Census A Congress' Attempt To Divide Hindus
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Man Gets Three Years’ RI For Trying To Molest Minor

MP: Man Gets Three Years’ RI For Trying To Molest Minor

MP: SP Inspects Spot Where Attempt To Loot Rs 36L Made

MP: SP Inspects Spot Where Attempt To Loot Rs 36L Made

MP: 335 Sensitive Booths To Be Under CCTV Cameras In Sehore

MP: 335 Sensitive Booths To Be Under CCTV Cameras In Sehore

MP: Voter’s I-Cards Still Contain Name Of Hoshangabad

MP: Voter’s I-Cards Still Contain Name Of Hoshangabad

Election Manifesto: Who Bothers About It, Say Voters

Election Manifesto: Who Bothers About It, Say Voters