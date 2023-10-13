MP Election: Congress’ Scholarship Scheme Creates Stir, Former BJP Advocate Files Plaint Against Priyanka Gandhi For Breach Of Poll Code

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former law cell convener of BJP advocate Pankaj Wadhwani has filed a complaint against AICC National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi for announcing Student Scholarship scheme in Mandla, citing violation of Model Code of Conduct.

In his complaint to the Election Commission of India on Friday, Advocate Wadhwani said that Gandhi’s announcement aimed at wooing the public for votes.

The complaint stated that during a public address in Mandla district on October 12, Gandhi clearly gave an inducement regarding giving ₹500 to ₹1500 per month to every student from class 1 to 12.

“It is clear that this tempting announcement has been made without any concrete plan just to influence the voting,” the complaint read.

It is noteworthy that Congress AICC national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi announced a scholarship scheme for school students in the state worth ₹648.80 crore on Thursday. For the students of class 1-8, ₹500 has been announced, ₹1000 for students of class 9, 10 and ₹1500 for class 11 and 12 students.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)