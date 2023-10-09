Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Know Dates, Number Of Voters & More

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 09, 2023
Election Commission of India on Monday announced the schedule for assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.
Madhya Pradesh Elections will be held in a single phase on November 17.
Candidates can file their nominations till October 30, 2023
Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases on November 7 and 17.
Total number of voters in Madhya Pradesh are 5.6 crore.
While, 2.03 crore voters are set to vote in neighboring state Chhattisgarh.
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “The election date has been announced. BJP has been continuously receiving love from the people of Madhya Pradesh and once again it has to maintain the pace of development.”
MP Congress president Kamal Nath said, “ Voting is in Madhya Pradesh is on 17th November. This will be a day to teach a lesson to those who hijack democracy and restore the rule of truth.”
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said " We are ready, the battle has begun for the pride of this soil. The people of Chhattisgarh are ready to once again endorse the voice of new Chhattisgarh and show their trust in us."
