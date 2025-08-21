Bokaro: Elderly Woman Gets Bitten On Breast By 'Pet Dog', Cries In Pain As Locals Confront Its Owner-Doctor - Video

X/@NCMIndiaa

Bokaro: A video from Jharkhand's Bokaro is going viral on social media. The footage shows an elderly woman crying in pain after allegedly being bitten on the breast by a man's pet dog.

When the dog's owner was confronted by several men, he claimed that the woman had been bitten by a stray dog, not his pet. He also asserted that he had come out to help her escape from the stray dogs.

The men can be heard saying, "Ilaj kariye inko, inko kutta kaat liya, rabies ho jayega inko," which roughly translates to, "Get her treated, she has been bitten by a dog, she could get rabies."

When asked by the men which dog had bitten her, the woman said it was the one inside the gate.

The entire incident took place outside the man’s house. His pet dog can be seen on the other side of the gate, watching the scene unfold. The man has been identified as Doctor Ratan Kejriwal.

Dr Ratan Kejriwal Issues Clarification

After the video went viral, Dr Ratan issued a clarification. He claimed that the men seen confronting him in the video were intoxicated. According to Dr Ratan, he had come out of his house to assist the woman, who was being hounded by stray dogs. He stated, "When I was chasing the dogs away, something might have happened."

"Suddenly, the men appeared from somewhere and started abusing me," he added.

Regarding his pet dog, he said, "I cannot confirm whether my pet dog bit her."

When asked about the woman’s current condition, Dr Ratan claimed that she had suffered only a very minor injury, such as a scratch. "I took her to the nursing home, got her treated, and gave her an anti-rabies vaccine," he said.

He further alleged that the incident was part of a larger conspiracy against him, aimed at taking undue advantage from him.

Dr Ratan also mentioned that he had not yet seen the video that has gone viral on social media.