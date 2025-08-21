Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Steps Down As Kerala Youth Congress President After Harassment Allegations By Actress Rini Ann George

Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil stepped down from his position as Kerala Youth Congress president on Thursday following harassment accusations made by Malayalam actress Rini Ann George.

In his resignation announcement, Mamkootathil maintained his innocence but stated that party members shouldn't have to defend him. He referred to George as a "friend" and indicated he would pursue legal action if formal complaints were filed against him.

"Has any legal complaint been lodged against me? The woman who made the statement hasn't identified me by name. She's my friend. Are there any complaints against me at police stations across the state? Party workers shouldn't have to stand up for me. This is why I'm stepping down as state youth congress president. The party hasn't requested my resignation," he explained.

While Rini did not specifically name Mamkootathil, the BJP claimed the actress was referring to the Palakkad MLA. Rini alleged that the politician had sent her inappropriate messages repeatedly and invited her to his hotel room.

Following Rini's accusations, writer Honey Bhaskaran also came forward, claiming Mamkoottathil had contacted her through social media messages.

The BJP held march to Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil's Palakkad office, calling for his resignation.

Congress Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan responded by saying the party would investigate the allegations thoroughly. "The party will examine these accusations and assess their seriousness. If they prove to be grave, we will take appropriate action. There's a process - he'll have the chance to present his defense. Only then will we decide. We'll make a prompt decision without delay. Currently, no formal complaints have been brought to the party. If allegations are made, we will investigate seriously and take proper action without showing any leniency," Satheesan stated.