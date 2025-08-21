 Online Gaming Bill Passed In Rajya Sabha Amid Ruckus By Opposition - What's Next?
Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Rajya Sabha (File Image) | PTI

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, by voice vote amid ruckus from the Opposition. The bill has provison to ban all forms of online money gaming, whether based on skill, chance or a mix of both. Violators may face up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹1 crore, or both.

Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said people in Online Money Game have deep pockets and may challenge the law in courts. He also said that there may be social media campaigns. However, he assured that the government is committed to protect interests of middle class and youth.

The bill was approved by the upper house after rejecting amendments moved by Opposition members. The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, August 20.

Bill To Be Sent For President's Assent

The bill will now be sent to President Droupadi Murmu for her approval. Once approved, it will be come a law.

Objective Of The BIll

The objective of the Bill is to promote e-sports and online social gaming, while banning addictive online money gaming services, advertisements, and related financial transactions.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, also seeks to prohibit advertisements related to online money games, bar banks and financial institutions from facilitating or transferring funds for any of these games. Those who advertise such platforms in violation of the rules may be punished with up to two years' imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹50 lakh, or both.

The Bill also includes provisions for the establishment of an Online Gaming Authority to provide coordinated policy support, strategic development, and regulatory oversight of the gaming industry.

Will Players Also Face Fine Or Imprisonment?

The Bill does not criminalise individuals playing online games. Instead, it categorises them as victims, not offenders. The legal consequences are aimed specifically at those who promote or facilitate online betting.

article-image

Which Apps Will Be Impacted?

Dream11

My11Circle

Howzat - Fantasy Cricket App

SG11 Fantasy

 WinZO

 Games24x7 (My11Circle, RummyCircle)

Junglee Games (Junglee Rummy, Junglee Poker)

 PokerBaazi

GamesKraft

MyTeam11

