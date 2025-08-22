'Chhichhorapan': TV News Anchor Chitra Tripathi Threatens X Users Of Legal Action For Sharing Her Video With BJP MP Ravi Kishan At Private Event

Hindi news anchor Chitra Tripathi on Friday called out a social media post in an X post, in which a video of her with BJP MP Ravi Kishan and other women was shared from a private event in UP's Gorakhpur. She said that sharing videos of women without their consent shows a vile mentality, adding that legal action would be taken if the video was not removed immediately.

Shortly after her post, the user named Nargis Bano deleted the post.

The video was reportedly taken during Chitra's nephew's birthday celebration in Gorakhpur on August 8. The event was attended by BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan, who had come along with his wife.

Chitra has alleged that a video has been circulating on social media in which other women from her family can be seen, who are not on social media, nor do they want their video to be shared without their permission.

"Some people with a vile mentality will not stop until they are fully treated. @Nargis_Bano78, remove this video immediately, or be prepared for legal action. By what right have you shared a video of the other women in my family whilst commenting on me?" she wrote.

In another post, she slammed another user, saying, "Ghosts that are swayed by kicks do not heed words—this thought has crossed my mind several times whilst observing this man, but I never wrote it down. A person who keeps the women of his own household in burqas is making videos of the women from my Gorakhpur household go viral. Please ensure that this message reaches this person: one does not peek into the videos of women from other households; it is a sign of baseness and vulgarity. If he does not delete it, be prepared for legal action."

In yet another post, she urged other users to delete the said video, saying, "Peeking into the homes of other people's women is a sign of cheapness and vulgarity."

Surprisingly, some social media users have highlighted that the BJP MP himself has posted the images from the event in which the faces of the other women from Chitra's family are quite visible.

Reposting Ravi Kishan's post, one user questioned: "Isn't there some peeking going on here?"