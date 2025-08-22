'50 Hours In Jail Costs A Govt Employee His Job, But...': PM Modi Hits Out At Opposition For Opposing Bill To Sack Jailed PMs, CMs & Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X @ANI

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday defended the constitution amendment bill recently introduced in the parliament that gives the centre the power to sack any jailed minister and also lashed out at Congress, RJD and left parties for opposing anti-corruption bills.

PM Modi Questions Why Jailed Ministers Should Stay in Power

Addressing a public meeting in Gaya after laying foundation stone and launching various infrastructure and development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore, PM said that a government employee lost his job if he was jailed for 50 hours then why this rule should not apply to PM, CM or ministers.

“If a government employee is imprisoned for 50 hours, he is suspended automatically, be it a driver, a clerk or a peon. But a CM , a minister, or even a PM can enjoy staying in the government even from jail. Some time ago, we saw how files were being signed from jail and how government orders were given from jail. If leaders have such an attitude, how can we fight corruption? The NDA government has brought a law against corruption, and the Prime Minister also comes under its purview,” he remarked while targeting Congress and RJD for indulging in power when they were in power both at the centre and also in the state. He said that his government had faced not a single case of corruption in the last 11 years but there was a long list of corruption during the 60-65 rule of the Congress governments at the centre. “What to speak about the corruption when RJD was in power, as every child was also aware of it,” he remarked.

He said that the fight against corruption would reach its logical conclusion only if nobody was kept out of its scope.

PM Modi Slams Congress, RJD Over Vote-Bank Appeasement

Modi said that the demographic mission would be launched in bordering districts of Bihar as large-scale infiltration was happening there. He also cautioned people against the appeasement policy of Congress and RJD, claiming that they could go to any low for vote bank. "We will not allow infiltrators to decide the future of the country and grab jobs of Bihar`s youth," he remarked.