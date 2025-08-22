'Your CM Didi Will Not Be Afraid...': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's First Public Appearance After Attack - VIDEO | ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday, August 22, made her first public appearance since she was attacked, earlier this week, vowing to continue her fight for the rights of the people of the capital.

Addressing a public gathering in Gandhi Nagar, she said, “I assure you that your Chief Minister Didi will not be afraid, will not get tired, will not lose. Till Delhi gets its rights, she will keep fighting with you. It is my vow to continuously fight for you.”

Ruckus Before Gupta’s Arrival

The rally was briefly disrupted before Gupta’s arrival when a 60-year-old man raised slogans against BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely. The man, identified as Praveen Sharma, runs a cable TV business in Ajeet Nagar and claimed to have been a BJP worker for four decades, according to the police.

Sharma was escorted away by security personnel. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam confirmed that “security of the VIP was not breached at any point in time” and the situation had calmed down before the Chief Minister reached the venue.

This was Gupta’s first public appearance since Wednesday’s incident in which she was attacked during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ session at her Civil Lines office. The accused, a 41-year-old man from Rajkot, was arrested and charged, including under attempt to murder.

Promises for Yamunapar

At the Gandhi Nagar event, organised by the Association of Wholesale Readymade Garment Dealers, Gupta laid out a series of promises for residents of Trans Yamuna. “A very large number of people live on this side of the Yamuna in Delhi and are waiting for Mother Yamuna to be cleaned… water pipelines, sewer lines, parking lots and toilets will all be built,” she said.

She also announced Lovely as chairman of the newly constituted Yamuna Paar Vikas Board and asked him along with East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra to prepare budget estimates, promising immediate sanction. Plans to reorganise DTC bus routes starting with Trans Yamuna were also unveiled.

Gupta is scheduled to attend the grand finale of ‘Ideathon’ at Ashok Hotel later today and is expected to return to her office at the Delhi Secretariat, as per a PTI report.