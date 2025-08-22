Indian YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Unveils New AI Fiesta Startup, Reddit Users Call It A Scam

AI Fiesta | Google Play Store

In what’s being hailed as a landmark launch for India's digital creator economy, YouTube star Dhruv Rathee has unveiled AI Fiesta, billed as the country’s first AI 'super-app.' Co-founded with TagMango entrepreneurs Mohammad Hasan and Divyanshu Damani, the platform bundles six top-tier AI models into one monthly subscription priced at just Rs. 999 (with an annual plan at Rs. 834/month, inclusive of GST).

Industry outlets report AI Fiesta crossed $3 million in annual recurring revenue within just 36 hours of going live, a testament to overwhelming early traction. The platform promises access to premium versions of AI models like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, Grok, and DeepSeek, offering users a consolidated interface for tasks ranging from writing and research to image-generation and prompt refinement.

The founders emphasize fair pricing and local accessibility, noting that acquiring these tools separately can cost upwards of Rs. 1,700 per tool per month, translating to over Rs. 70,000 annually, which AI Fiesta undercuts with its bundled model and convenient plans.

The platform also stands out for implementing UPI-based subscription payments ahead of even OpenAI’s rollout, making it especially practical for India’s digital-first consumers.

Reddit User Calls AI Fiesta 'A Scam'

Despite the hype, Reddit users were quick to voice skepticism, flagging potential limitations and misleading representations. In r/IndiaTech, one user highlighted a critical caveat, "The plan gives you 400,000 tokens/month. These tokens aren't just for ChatGPT. Each response eats from your same 400K token pool. The token-sharing model means you’re actually getting much less than it seems.”

One Reddit user properly explained why so many users are angry at the wrong marketing of AI Fiesta. You can watch the video below:

Others went on to criticize Rathee personally using harsher language, “Once a scammer always a scammer” calling his business model illegal. Rathee is yet to respond to these allegations.