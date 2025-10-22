OnlyFans Paid $25 Billion To Creators Since Its 2016 Launch, Says CEO Keily Blair - VIDEO

OnlyFans CEO Keily Blair | X/@BloombergTV

OnlyFans Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Keily Blair stated during a video interview that the company has paid US$25 billion to creators since its founding in 2016. Blair made the remark while speaking to Bloomberg Tech in London on Tuesday.

“There aren’t many companies that can genuinely say they’ve created wealth for others rather than just chasing profits,” Blair said.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based content platform headquartered in London, England. Launched in 2016, the platform allows content creators to monetize their work by offering exclusive content directly to their subscribers, or "fans," in exchange for a monthly fee. OnlyFans takes a 20% commission on all earnings, with the remaining 80% going to the creator.

Although it initially gained traction as a general content-sharing platform, OnlyFans became widely associated with adult content, particularly explicit material created and shared by sex workers, independent models, and porn stars.

OnlyFans also hosts a growing number of creators in non-explicit categories such as fitness coaching, cooking tutorials, music, comedy, art, and sports commentary, highlighting its versatility beyond adult entertainment.

Popularity Surged During Covid

The platform’s popularity surged dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, when lockdowns and job losses led many individuals, including sex workers, influencers, and even mainstream celebrities, to seek alternative income streams online.