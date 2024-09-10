Rajasthan Police Block 2.36 Lakh SIMs And 2.29 Lakh IMEI Numbers In Mewat To Combat Rising Cyber Crime

Rajasthan Police Actively Combat Cyber Crime in Mewat Region | Wikipedia

Jaipur: To curb the menace of cyber crime, the Rajasthan police have blocked 2.36 lakh suspicious SIMs and 2.29 lakh IMEI numbers in the Mewat region of the state in the last three years. This region has emerged as a new cyber crime hub of the country after Jamtara.

Director General of Police (DGP) Cyber ​​Crime and State Crime Record Bureau Hemant Priyadarshi said that taking the increasing cyber crime in the state as a challenge, Rajasthan Police have identified cyber criminals based on database under a special campaign 'Operation Antivirus' in Mewat region.

“Effective action has been taken against the cyber criminals and as a result of this, a huge reduction in cyber crime has been recorded in Mewat region. About 5–6 months ago, 18% of the cyber crime in the country was happening in Mewat region, which has now come down to only 5%.,” claimed Priyadarshi.

The Mewat region in the state is consists of some blocks of Alwar and Bharartpur districts adjacent to the Haryana. The area has emerged as a new cyber crime hub of the country. The police records revealed that 1006 cyber crimes were registered in the state from January 1st to June 30th and 300 of these were registered in Alwar, Bharatpur, Deeg and Bhiwadi, the districts that are considered as part of Mewat region.

The process of blocking the suspicious SIM and IMEI numbers is going on in the region for the last three years but from March this year the police have conducted a special operation called “Operation Anti-virus” under which around 40 thousand suspicious SIM and IMEI numbers have been blocked and action of bulldozing the homes and shops of cyber criminals was also done.

DGP Priyadarshi said that by taking effective action in Operation Anti-Virus in Mewat region, not only the criminals have been arrested and sent to jail, but cases have been registered against them under serious sections. Because of this, most of the accused have not been granted bail by the court.

Besides this, a campaign was launched to trace the missing mobile phones. Instructions were given to all the District Superintendents of Police to run a campaign for the complaints lodged by the public regarding theft or loss of mobile phones. In the last two months, more than 5000 missing mobile phones have been traced across the state and have been returned to their owners.

DG Priyadarshi said that in case of theft or loss of mobile phone, one must report it to the nearest police station or lodge an online complaint on the portal of Police as the data of stolen, lost and suspected mobiles is kept on the Government of India portal www.ceir.gov.in. When a person tries to use these mobiles by inserting a new SIM, his location is sent to the nearest police station in the form of an 'alert'. It helps the police to trace and restrict the misuse of missing phone.