 Rajasthan: Goods Train Hits Two 70-Kg Cement Blocks On Ajmer Tracks; No Major Damage Reported; Visuals Surface
Rajasthan: Goods Train Hits Two 70-Kg Cement Blocks On Ajmer Tracks; No Major Damage Reported; Visuals Surface

Rajasthan: Goods Train Hits Two 70-Kg Cement Blocks On Ajmer Tracks; No Major Damage Reported; Visuals Surface

The incident occurred between Saradhna and Bangad stations of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on the Phulera-Ahmedabad stretch.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Jaipur: An attempt to derail a loaded goods train was made in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan by putting two cement blocks on tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, railway officials said on Tuesday.

They said a goods train did hit the blocks, weighing around 70 kg each, but nothing untoward occurred.

Statement Of A North Western Railway Official

"Some miscreants put two cement blocks on tracks on the dedicated freight corridor on Sunday. A goods train hit them," a North Western Railway official said.

The incident occurred between Saradhna and Bangad stations of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on the Phulera-Ahmedabad stretch.

Uttar Pradesh: Attempt To Sabotage Kalindi Express Foiled, ATS Begins Investigation
A freight corridor official said a case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.

The report comes a day after an attempt to derail the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was made in Kanpur by placing an LPG cylinder on tracks, along with a bottle of petrol and matchboxes.

