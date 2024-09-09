Uttar Pradesh: Attempt To Sabotage Kalindi Express Foiled, ATS Begins Investigation | X

In a suspected attempt to derail Kalindi Express was uncovered when LPG cylinders and other inflammable substances were found placed on the Kanpur-Kasganj railway track at Barrajpur-Uttarpura.

The train, which was en route from Prayagraj to Bhiwani, narrowly avoided what could have been a devastating accident.

Early Monday morning, a team led by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Inspector General (IG) Neelabja Chaudhary arrived at the scene to investigate the incident.

The plot came to light after railway authorities discovered a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder and a glass bottle filled with petroleum placed on the tracks late Sunday night. Several other inflammable materials were also found inside a nearby bag, raising serious concerns about a possible sabotage attempt.

IG Chaudhary, accompanied by a team of forensic experts, reached the site at around 11 AM to assess the situation. “We are investigating all possible angles, and the forensic team is thoroughly examining the evidence found at the site,” Chaudhary said. He also mentioned that the team is looking into whether this was an isolated incident or part of a larger conspiracy.

The local police have detained more than 12 suspects for questioning in connection with the case. Assistant Police Commissioner Ajay Trivedi, who is also involved in the investigation, stated that CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to trace any suspicious movements before the incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Vijendra Dwivedi, also present at the site, confirmed that a multi-agency probe is underway to uncover more details about the materials found and the potential culprits behind the plot. Further investigation will focus on identifying whether there is any organized group involved or if the act was carried out by individuals.