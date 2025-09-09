Indian iPhone Buyers Favour Non-Pro Models, Prefer 128GB Storage: Croma Study Reveals

iPhone 16 | Apple

Indian iPhone buyers prefer affordability and favour non-Pro models over the Pro and the Pro Max variants. Non-Pro iPhone model buyers in India command 86 percent of sales and the 128GB storage variant capture nearly one-third of purchases, according to a new study by Tata Group’s electronics retailer Croma. As India waits for tonight's Apple ‘Awe Dropping’ event unveiling the iPhone 17 series, these findings highlight a value-driven market that cherishes the Apple ecosystem without splurging on premium features.

The preference for non-Pro models and modest storage reflects a savvy, budget-conscious consumer base that prioritises functionality over flash. “Consumers overwhelmingly choose 128GB and non-Pro models, prioritising value while staying within Apple’s ecosystem,” said a Croma spokesperson. This trend could shape how Apple positions its upcoming iPhone 17 lineup in India, where cost-effectiveness meets aspiration.

iPhone Buyers In India Prefer Non-Pro Models

The Croma study underscores that non-Pro iPhones, such as the iPhone 16, dominate with an 86 percent share of total sales, dwarfing the 14 percent contribution from premium Pro variants. This stark divide highlights the appeal of mainstream models as volume drivers in a price-sensitive market. Indian buyers, from students to young professionals, gravitate toward devices that deliver Apple’s signature experience without the high-end price tag.

Screen size preferences further reflect this practicality. Standard-sized models, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16e, accounted for over 87 percent of sales, while larger models like the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max made up just 12.5 percent.

iPhone Buyers In India Prefer 128GB Storage

When it comes to storage, the study claims Indian consumers lean heavily toward the 128GB variant, which alone constitutes nearly one-third of iPhone purchases. The 256GB option follows at 24.4 percent, while high-capacity 512GB and 1TB models together account for less than 1 percent. This preference for mid-tier storage aligns with the growing adoption of cloud solutions like iCloud and Google Drive, which reduce the need for expansive onboard space.

Maharashtra Leads In iPhone Sales In India

Geographically, the Croma report says that Maharashtra emerges as the epicenter of iPhone demand, contributing over 25 percent of Croma’s total sales. Gujarat trails at 11 percent, with Delhi close behind at 10 percent. Urban hubs like Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad drive this trend, fueled by a mix of affluent professionals and tech-savvy youth. Karnataka, with Bengaluru’s tech ecosystem, also plays a significant role, though specific figures were not detailed.

This regional concentration suggests Apple’s marketing and retail strategies resonate strongly in India’s wealthier, digitally connected states. The iPhone 17 launch could see tailored campaigns targeting these hotspots to further boost adoption.

iPhone Buyers In India Prefer Classic Colours Like Black

Indian iPhone buyers favor timeless aesthetics, with Black leading at 26.2 percent of sales, followed by Blue at 23.8 percent and White at 20.2 percent. These classic hues align with a cultural preference for versatile, elegant designs that complement both professional settings and festive occasions. The popularity of these colours may influence Apple to introduce India-inspired finishes for the iPhone 17, catering to local tastes.

Strong Upgrade Culture and Rising AppleCare Adoption

The study also reveals a robust upgrade culture, with 20.5 percent of buyers trading in older iPhones for newer models, signaling deep loyalty to Apple’s ecosystem. This trend is bolstered by Apple’s ‘Make in India’ manufacturing push, which enhances accessibility and affordability.

Device protection is gaining traction, with 17 percent of buyers opting for AppleCare. Adoption is highest for the iPhone 16 series at 20 percent, followed by iPhone 15 at 14 percent, iPhone 13 at 8 percent, and iPhone 14 at 4 percent. This growing awareness of repair costs and device longevity, especially in India’s dusty and humid conditions, highlights a maturing consumer base.

India can tune in to Apple’s livestream tonight at 10:30 PM IST on apple.com or YouTube.