 Google Introduces AI Mode in Hindi: How To Use
Tuesday, September 09, 2025
Google has launched its AI Mode feature in Hindi, bringing its most advanced AI-powered search experience to millions of Hindi-speaking users. This expansion, announced today, also includes four other languages, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese, making Google’s cutting-edge search technology accessible to a broader global audience.

AI Mode, powered by a custom version of Google’s Gemini 2.5 model, offers enhanced multimodal and reasoning capabilities tailored for local relevance. For Hindi users, this means the ability to ask complex questions in their native language and receive precise, contextually relevant results. Whether exploring local information or diving deep into web content, AI Mode delivers a seamless and intuitive search experience. Users can ask questions in whatever way feels most natural, with text, voice, or by taking or uploading an image.

How to use Google AI Mode in Hindi?

Hindi-speaking users can now access AI Mode at google.com/ai. You can just directly use the Hindi language to type prompts or record voice, and Google's AI Mode will respond in the same language.

For example, you can upload a picture of your balcony and ask a question that considers multiple factors at once. "बारिश के इस मौसम में यहां एक छोटा सा गार्डन बनाना चाहता हूं. रात में खिलने वाले कौन से खुशबूदार पौधे लगाऊं ताकि चाय पीते हुए लोकल ट्रेन और शहर का नज़ारा देख सकूं?"

AI Mode, Google says, can understand the complexity and nuance in the request, the desire for a garden, fragrant, night-blooming flowers, and the specific setting, to provide tailored suggestions for the home gardening project.

