Amazon Great Indian Festival Start Date Revealed, Prime Users To Get Early Access

Amazon Great Indian Festival is just around the corner. The e-commerce giant has announced that the festival will begin on September 23. The annual festival will see discounts and offers from big smartphone and laptop brands. Amazon will list 8pm exclusive discounts, exchange offers, and bank discounts. Companies like Samsung, HP, Asus, and boAt are likely to list products with discounts.

The upcoming iPhone 17 range is also likely to be listed on Amazon with deals and discounts. Apart from that, the e-commerce giant has announced that electronics and accessories will be listed starting from Rs. 199.

There will be price cuts on smartphones like the Redmi 15, Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, Lava Play Ultra 5G, Vivo V60 5G, Lava Blaze Dragon, Vivo X200 FE 5G, and more. The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Z7 Fold 5G will be also listed with discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

In addition, Amazon has partnered with SBI Bank to offer additional 10 percent instant discount on debit, credit, and credit card EMI options.

Alongside Amazon, Flipkart will also be hosting its Big Billion Days 2025 sale this year. Flipkart has also announced the same sale date as Amazon i.e. September 23. Both ecommerce giants have not announce when these sales will end.

For buyers, we would recommend postponing purchase of electronics, especially the ones with a higher price tag, to after September 23. Flipkart and Amazon both will also be offering early access to its premium subscription customers. Prime members, for instance, will get 24-hour early access to the Amazon Great Indian Festival deals.