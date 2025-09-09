Apple Event 2025: Top 5 Big Announcements To Expect Apart From iPhone 17 Series

Apple is all set to announce the iPhone 17 range today. The event will begin at 10.30pm IST (10am PT), and will be live streamed for all users across the globe to watch. Possibly the biggest announcement at the event will be the iPhone 17 models, particularly the iPhone 17 Air. Apple will be taking a leap in its design language with this new variant. While the iPhone 17 series is a major highlight, there’s plenty more to anticipate. Here are the top five big announcements to expect, beyond the iPhone 17 lineup.

1. Apple Watch Series 11

The tech giant is largely expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 11 alongside the iPhone 17 range. The Apple Watch Series 11 will feature a faster S-series chip for improved performance and efficiency, alongside a new modem with 5G support for quicker data speeds. While the design remains consistent with its predecessor, there's buzz about potential blood pressure monitoring features, though their inclusion this year is uncertain.

2. Apple Watch Ultra 3

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is also anticipated to be unveiled at the iPhone 17 launch event in Cupertino. The smartwatch may impress with a larger 422x514-pixel display, achieved through slimmer bezels, while maintaining the same rugged body. It is reported to introduce satellite connectivity for off-grid communication, a new S11 chip for enhanced performance, and 5G support. Blood pressure monitoring may also debut.

3. Apple Watch SE 3

The Apple Watch SE 3, the first update since 2022 if unveiled, is rumoured to sport a new design, possibly with a plastic finish instead of aluminum. Expect larger 1.6-inch and 1.8-inch displays, akin to the Series 7-9, and a new chip for faster performance, keeping it a budget-friendly option.

4. AirPods Pro 3

The AirPods Pro 3 are largely expected to be unveiled as well. They are rumoured to launch with an H3 chip, boosting noise cancellation and audio quality. A heart rate sensor will enhance workout tracking, and the charging case is said to be smaller with a capacitive button, replacing the physical one, making these a highly anticipated upgrade.

5. New HomePod, New AirTag

There are rumours that Apple may roll out a new HomePod and maybe even a new AirTag. These could see spec upgrades, and the HomePod may even see a design change. There's heavy speculation on this rumour, and we'd like you to take this one with a grain of salt.

Furthermore, Apple is also likley to make software related announcements as well. iOS 26, watchOS 26, and other software updates that were unveiled at WWDC 2025, will roll out to the public in September. These updates, already in developer and public beta, promise enhanced features across Apple’s ecosystem. The rollout timeline for older iPhone models is likely to be announced at the event today, or maybe just soon after. The iPhone 17 models will run on iOS 26 out-of-the-box, and similarly, the new Apple Watches will run on watchOS 26.