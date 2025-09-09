iPhone 17 Series Launch Today: How To Watch Apple Event Live

- Apple's iPhone 17 launch event 2025 is all set to begin at 10.30pm IST.

- The event will be live streamed on its official YouTube channel

- Apple is likely to announce the iPhone 17 Air, its thinnest iPhone yet.

The hype is real. Apple is all set for its annual keynote at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. the tech giant will unveil the iPhone 17 series at the event, alongside a few other goodies. The iPhone 17 series is likley to include the base model, the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new iPhone 17 Air variant. The latter will be the thinnest iPhone yet and will be positioned between the base variant and the Pro models.

Apple iPhone 17 Launch Event 2025: How to watch live

Apple is going to begin the event at 10.30pm IST (10am PT). The event is being held in California, hence the time difference. The event will be livestreamed on Apple.com, Apple TV app, and the official YouTube channel. Users can also see the event live by clicking on the play button in the embedded video below:

Important keynote speakers like the Apple CEO Tim Cook and executives like Craig Federighi are expected to take the stage at the main event.

Apple iPhone 17 Launch Event 2025: What to expect?

Apple is likley to announce the iPhone 17 range i.e. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air models at the event. These phones are going to include upgrades in chip, better displays, and 120Hz fluid motion across the board. The Pro models are likley to have larger batteries, anti-reflective coating on the displays, and better cameras. The iPhone 17 Air is likley to be just 5.5mm thin, sport only one camera, and have a comparitively smaller battery.

In India, the iPhone 17 series pricing is likley to start from Rs. 86,000 - an uptick from last year's Rs. 79,990 on the iPhone 16 series. This is because of the ongoing fluctuations with currencies. This is just speculation, and Apple could well just announce the iPhone 17 at the same range as the iPhone 16 model.

As for other announcements, Apple is expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 11, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, the AirPods Pro 3, and maybe even a new HomePod. These products will get incremental spec upgrades, along with some interesting feature additions.

We will be reporting extensively about the Apple event tonight. Stay Tuned.