Special Effects Or Foam For Real? Netizens React To Viral Video Of Chhath Puja In Delhi's Kalindi Kunj Ghat

A video showing two women carrying out the Chhath Puja rituals at the Yamuna river in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj Ghat was posted online and raised concerns due to the appearance of foam on the water surface. Taking a dig at the unnatural look of the river water, people asked the authorities whether it was some special effects arranged to capture the festival event there. The sarcastic remark by citizens mocked the toxic foam that appeared on the water body.

Netizens react to viral video

"So wonderful. #AAP has made sure that you enjoy special foam effect when you bathe in Yamunaji. Delhites should vote AAP even more to ensure filmi "fog" and romantic "foams," read a reply to the clip after it rolled out on social media. "Just look at the pollution in the river. It's such a pathetic situation," said another while looking at the alarming situation.

So wonderful. #AAP has made sure that you enjoy special foam effect when you bathe in Yamunaji. Delhites should vote AAP even more to ensure filmi "fog" and romantic "foams" 😏 https://t.co/LJgNzYu84o — Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 रतन शारदा (@RatanSharda55) November 20, 2023

Just look at the pollution in the river. It's such a pathetic situation 😔 https://t.co/wvwcQprQpF — Shamit Manchanda (@shamit) November 20, 2023

Aasman Jameen ke Utar Aya!



Thanks @ArvindKejriwal for providing such a wonderful cloudy view and perfect ambience for #Chaat devotees. #DelhiPollution https://t.co/rPAL03w0Q1 — Ravi Khandelwal (@khandelwals1) November 20, 2023

They do deliberately to make fun of us? What is puja with industrial foam around them? Is it even safe ? https://t.co/3qTMZYncct — Adarsh gult (@curryputtar) November 20, 2023

Toxic foam floats in Yamuna river

Even days before Chhath Puja celebrations started on November 17, a layer of toxic foam was reported floating on the surfaced on the Yamuna river in Delhi. The same situtation continued during the festival and was captured in pictures from Chhath rituals. Women were seen offering Arghya to Sun God in the toxic-foam clad water to mark the auspicious occasion.

Taking note of the issue, AAP-led government promised of adopting measures for the cleansing of the holy river. According to reports, sprinkling of food-grade chemicals and enzymes took place as a means to detoxify the premises at the earliest. Meanwhile, officials told the media that the foam was harmless, quashing claims of it being toxic due to the high phosphate content in it.

