 Madhya Pradesh: Elderly woman who went viral for 'walking' on Narmada starts her own 'durbar'
Some people are reaching her village to seek blessings, while some are asking for solutions to their problems.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The 60-year-old woman from Narmadapuram who rose to fame recently after a video of her allegedly walking on Narmada river went viral on social media has now started her own ‘durbar’, even though she still refutes the claims of having divine powers.

As per a Dainik Bhaskar report, people from nearby villages are reaching Narmadapuran to meet Jyoti Raghuvanshi. Some are reaching to seek blessings, while some are asking for solutions to their problems. It has also come to fore that the first video had surfaced on March 18 and after this many videos were uploaded continuously till April 8.

Worshipped as 'Narmada Devi'

Notably, the elderly woman was missing for 10 months before a video of her walking on river Narmada went viral. It was later revealed that the water level of the river was low at that spot, and the woman was walking on the riverbed itself. Due to the low water level, it appeared as if she was walking on water, which led to the rumor and claims of a miracle.The police interrogated her, and she denied being an incarnation of any goddess.

Jyoti later explained that she was on a pilgrimage to circumambulate the Narmada River which she began on May 9, 2022 after taking part in a Shiv Mahapuran katha by Pandit Pradeep Mishra.

