WATCH: Elderly woman worshipped as 'Narmada Devi' after video of her walking in river went viral; but THIS is what she has to say |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of an elderly woman walking in the Narmada River surfaced on social media on Saturday morning and went viral.

After seeing the woman, people started considering her as the form of Maa Narmada, a goddess, and went to seek her blessings. In the video, we can see a crowd gathered at the spot to worship her. Reportedly, even the police were called to handle the situation.

WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The woman was identified as Jyoti Raghuvanshi, a resident of Narmadapuram, who was missing for 10 months. The police interrogated her, and she denied being an incarnation of any goddess.

The truth behind the viral video

The truth behind the video was that the water level of the Narmada River was low at that spot, and the woman was walking on the riverbed itself. Due to the low water level, it appeared as if she was walking on water, which led to the rumor and claims of a miracle.

However, in a conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, the woman explained that she was on a pilgrimage to circumambulate the Narmada River and was walking in the water along the riverbanks. She also clarified that she was just an ordinary woman like any other.

Rumour associated with Jyoti Raghuvanshi

Some devotees claimed that the woman had healing powers, and whoever she touched would be cured.

However, the woman denied such claims and stated that she only gave advice on indigenous medicine if someone asked for it. The police found out that the woman was missing since May 2022, and her family was searching for her. She was now being taken back to her home in Narmadapuram.