Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan performs Bhoomi Pujan of seven-story Advocate General's office in Jabalpur | Twitter

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Jabalpur on Sunday and performed Bhoomi Pujan of the proposed seven-storey Advocate General's office in front of Gate number five of the High Court.

CM Chouhan reached Jabalpur’s Dumna airport in the morning, where BJP officials and public representatives welcomed him with a bouquet. After performing Bhoomi Pujan, he also performed Kanya Pujan during the grand event.

While Chief Justice of MP High Court Ravi Malimath presided over the programme, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari of the Supreme Court was present as a special guest on the occasion. Apart from them, Chairman of the Armed Forces Tribunal Justice Rajendra Menon was specially involved in the program. Advocate General Prashant Singh, officers and employees of the High Court, advocates and many celebrities were also present in the programme.

CM to interact with public

Later in the day, Chouhan is scheduled to interact with people in a public dialogue programme. On this occasion, suggestions will be taken from the people as to how the city can be developed properly. He will list the major proposals that came out during the program itself and will assure their implementation on behalf of the government.