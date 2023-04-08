Madhya Pradesh: Despite doubling of tiger numbers in the state, inbreeding, loss of habitats and poaching remain a matter of concern |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Potential habitats with dense forest areas and proper corridors between tiger reserves located at distant places are considered key aspects to ensure long term conservation of tigers, says Alok Kumar, a former IFS officer who retired as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of Madhya Pradesh. He is now one of the key members of the "Cheetah Project" at Kuno National Park.

In 2000 when Madhya Pradesh was divided into two, it had around 250-300 tigers, which have now reached up to 700. At that time, the tiger census was done on the basis of their footmarks count, which had always been questionable. Now, new technologies like the radio collar system and close monitoring as well as high visibility have brought more authenticity.

Kumar said although the entire central Indian landscape is considered as a potential habitat for wild animals due to it's dense forest areas, Madhya Pradesh has more potential because of it's connectivity between the forest zones located within the state and also in neighbouring states Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Inbreeding and loss of potential habitats leading to loss of tigers

While Indian tigers have the highest genetic variation compared to the subspecies across the world, inbreeding and loss of potential habitats have been leading to loss of tigers.

"Inbreeding may be good in terms of safety of tigers, but relocation is a much more important step to ensure the long term conservation of tigers. In Madhya Pradesh, the tigers' presence is there now at each national park besides seven tiger reserves. Because all forest zones or animal habitats are well connected they are being shifted from one to place to another," Kumar said.

He claimed that Madhya Pradesh has achieved 100 per cent growth of tigers in the last few decades, but on the other hand, challenges have also increased and the conflict between wild animals and human beings is the result of it. "Strong force to protect wild animals is the need of the hour. Besides, proper monitoring and awareness among people living in the forest zones can play an important role in minimising animal-human conflicts," Kumar added.

Poaching growing in the state

Bhopal based wildlife activist Ajay Dube said Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of tiger reserves and plays a crucial role in the conservation of tigers. On the other hand, poaching of tigers has also been growing in the state.

"No doubt Madhya Pradesh is a tiger state and because of the earlier efforts made in the state, it has been given the title of 'Tiger State'. Unfortunately in the last few years tiger deaths are on the rise and at a very high rate. As many as 270 tigers have died between 2012 and 2022," Dube said.

It is clear that Madhya Pradesh owes a duty to the entire world because the tiger is the main animal through which the flora and fauna of the jungle is maintained. If the tiger population dwindles, other animals as well as the environment suffer an irreparable loss, Dube said.