 Madhya Pradesh: 3 children out to bathe, drown in village pond in Singrauli
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 3 children out to bathe, drown in village pond in Singrauli

Madhya Pradesh: 3 children out to bathe, drown in village pond in Singrauli

The incident took place some 20 kilometres from the headquarters after the children entered the pond to bathe while their parents were working in the nearby fields.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 3 children out to bathe drown in village pond in Singrauli | File

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Two brothers and their friend, all three in the 7-9 age group, drowned in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, a police official said on Saturday.

Sunil (9) and Ajit (7), sons of one Maniram Kewat, and Sandeep (8), son of one Mahesh Kewat, drowned in a pond in Siddhikala village under Vaidhan police station limits on Friday, he said.

"The incident took place some 20 kilometres from the headquarters after the children entered the pond to bathe while their parents were working in the nearby fields. After they went missing, their parents approached police," Kotwali police station official Arun Pandey said.

A police team under Sub Divisional Magistrate SDM Rajesh Shukla, Tehsildar Preeti Singh and other officials reached the spot and the bodies were fished out of the pond, he said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: This High Court library in Gwalior boasts a rich collection of 70k law books and...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Rights body reach Bina school to inspect fee, shocked to discover human fetus in...

Madhya Pradesh: Rights body reach Bina school to inspect fee, shocked to discover human fetus in...

Madhya Pradesh: 3 children out to bathe, drown in village pond in Singrauli

Madhya Pradesh: 3 children out to bathe, drown in village pond in Singrauli

Bhopal: RSS-trained workers to control assembly constituencies

Bhopal: RSS-trained workers to control assembly constituencies

Bhopal: 30-day summer sports camp to begin from May 1

Bhopal: 30-day summer sports camp to begin from May 1

Bhopal: Listed criminal held for attacking constable in Habibganj

Bhopal: Listed criminal held for attacking constable in Habibganj