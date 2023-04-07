Madhya Pradesh: This High Court library in Gwalior boasts a rich collection of 70k law books and foreign legal journals

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A hi-tech library has been established in the Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, with a rich collection of 70,000 law books. It has 5,000 foreign law journals, making it a valuable resource for justices and advocates.

Law books that are rare and not easily available in the market can be seen in this library. During court hours, justices and advocates can read books sitting at different places in this library.

The library also houses 26 law journals, including those from the Supreme Court of India, as well as from high courts in Kerala, Allahabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai. In addition, there are foreign law books and reports from jurisdictions such as King's Bench Division and Queen's Bench, as well as Canada law Report and all England la report, totaling to about 5,000 books.

One notable feature of the library is journals of the decisions made in the courts before independence are also present in this library, along with Journals of the decisions that came from the year 1880 till now are also available.

Additionally, there are around 1,000 books that cover cases related to the princely state of Gwalior, along with the Gwalior Gazetteer that offers insights into the region's history during the British and medieval periods.

Efforts are also underway to digitize the library, with approximately 8,000 books already scanned. Once completed, the library will become a digital repository, allowing advocates to access the resources remotely from anywhere. This state-of-the-art library has already started attracting young advocates from the city who are keen to enhance their legal knowledge and research capabilities.